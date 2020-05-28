SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has released their latest unemployment numbers.
Last week, more than 37,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in the state.
The new data comes as another round of stimulus checks are being debated.
The unemployment numbers show just how much people are in need of financial help during this outbreak.
As the U.S. Senate debates the Heroes Act, we are hearing from people who still haven’t received their first stimulus check and are having a hard time reaching the IRS to report problems.
Since the first coronavirus business shutdowns in March, state officials report that more than 800,000 people have filed initial claims for unemployment in Massachusetts and more than 500,000 have filed for pandemic unemployment assistance.
With the Senate debating the next round of stimulus checks to help families, some in western Massachusetts haven’t received the initial payments yet.
“Everything that confirmed is that I would get a stimulus check,” said Allyssa, who asked that Western Mass News not use her last name.
Allyssa said the online calculator told her she would receive one of the payments.
“Keep checking my bank account because I have direct deposit…nothing,” Allyssa said.
Now learning that some people are getting payments in the form of a mailed, prepaid card, Allyssa went back to the IRS website to track her payment.
“Low and behold, I get this thing that states that says we are unable to provide you the status of your payment right now because we don’t have enough information, plus you’re not eligible for a payment. Well, that totally dumbfounded me,” Allyssa explained.
She said all of her attempts to reach the IRS for help have been fruitless.
“I’m at a standstill because you can’t call them, the IRS, and I can’t go any further on the website because it tells you the same thing that you looked at prior,” Allyssa noted.
Western Mass News has reached out to the IRS for more information on how people can get help outside of the online channels.
