(WGGB/WSHM) -- Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to get their shot at select Stop and Shop locations.
The Quincy-based grocer said that some locations have been approved and have begun giving the Moderna vaccine based on the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Currently, vaccines are available to those living in Massachusetts and who fall under Phase 1 of the plan, including:
- Direct and COVID-facing healthcare workers
- Long term care facility staff and residents
- First responders
- Congregate care setting workers
- Home-based healthcare workers
- Healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care
On Monday, Stop and Shop will begin accepting online appointments for those 75 years and older.
“Being an early provider of the vaccine demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted health resource within our local communities. We are excited to begin helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19, while continuing to provide a safe shopping experience for your family’s everyday grocery and pharmacy needs," said Katie Thornell, Stop and Shop's director of pharmacy operations.
Customers are urged to schedule an appointment online and are asked to not call individual stores for appointments or vaccine updates.
