SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Throughout the pandemic, the issue of mental health has been a hot topic and as time is pressing on, more people are reporting challenges in finding places to turn for help.
For Scott Garvey, a Westfield man who has struggled with bipolar disorder for a number of years, he has found that asking for help is the best way to live a healthy life, but as the pandemic has continued, finding help has become the problem.
“During the middle of a pandemic, I had lost a therapist and I am losing a doctor and they’re not being replaced at the hospital I currently see care,” Garvey explained.
He said his struggles with getting proper healthcare have only worsened his anxiety.
“I believe the system is broken...There’s no continuity of care, meaning the therapist will speak to the psychiatrist and the psychiatrist will speak to the doctor. Now that I’m losing that, my doctors in one hospital and my psychiatrist will be in a clinic,” Garvey noted.
Luckily, he has found a new therapist, but it took him 25 failed attempts.
“It was months and months of reaching out on my own,” Garvey said.
He said he decided to share his story with Western Mass News so that he could help others struggling as well.
“They just told me to go on my own and look for a therapist and a doctor. I feel bad for people who suffer with my condition or other mental health issues that they don’t advocate for themselves and they don’t have the energy from the medication they’re on to pursue and keep going,” Garvey said.
That’s why Western Mass News is getting answers from the Mental Health Association (MHA) and Best Life Clinic in Springfield on the best way to seek help if you are also struggling.
“We have seen quite an increase in the number of individuals who are reaching out to talk to somebody,” said Kimberly Lee with MHA.
Although demand is high, they focus on getting patients in as soon as possible.
“We work very hard to ensure individuals who are reaching out receive the support and emotional care they need within a 24 hour window,” Lee noted.
Her advice if you are looking for help is to call their office and if they aren’t the right fit for you, they will help you find someone who is.
“It’s important for people to remember the asking for help is a sign of strength and it’s not a sign of weakness,” Lee added.
It’s something Garvey agrees with.
“Just don’t give up. Keep pursuing your therapist and work with your doctors. The only thing is it could get better,” Garvey noted.
You can CLICK HERE for more on the Mental Health Association, or they can be reached by phone at 844-MHA-WELL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.