SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A parent informed St. Michael’s Academy that their child tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent from Principal Ann Dougal to parents.
In the email, Dougal said there hasn’t been any indication that the student caught the virus at school, but the person was on campus Friday.
“As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, our sixth and seventh-grade students will move to full remote learning for Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October, 28” she said in the email. “This means that the sixth and seventh-grade students will stay home and the teachers will provide remote learning to the students on those two days.”
All other grade levels will report to school as usual, she said.
