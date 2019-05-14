ROWE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- April showers bring May flowers, but what does it mean when we're still seeing snow in May?
Yes, you read that right - snow in May!
Most of us thought we were done with snow, but many residents in the Franklin County town of Rowe woke up Tuesday to snow on the ground.
As you drove through Rowe, located miles away from Vermont and New Hampshire, you will notice the layer of white covering trees, rooftops, and the ground.
It might be a shock to the residents in Hampden or Hampshire Counties, but for the people living in this quaint town, it's not unusual for snow to fall in the spring.
"We always joke around because Rowe has its own climate. It could be raining down in the valley and snowing up here," said Paul McLatchy III, the town's administrative assistant.
The higher elevations in the hilltowns are to blame for the more winter-like scenes this time of year.
"I'm glad it wasn't like every snowstorm because all my stuff was put away," said elementary school student Cosmina Gamsey-Boudier.
While some are used to the cold, others are ready for the season to finally change.
"I mean I'm ready for a more summer-like vibe, but it's alright. It's really pretty," said Astranada Gamsey of Rowe.
McLatchy told Western Mass News that summer around there typically lasts only about a month, but the folks don't mind brushing snow off their cars in May.
"It hasn't been unusual. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. We love having our four seasons. Winter's a little bit longer, summer is a little bit shorter," McLatchy explained.
