CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day just a little over a week away and if you don't have something planned yet,there's still hope
According to AAA, 43 million Americans will be making some kind of trip for Memorial Day weekend and if you're hoping to be part of the masses, you're in luck
"I looked today and I found some deals," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee.
Nowak told Western Mass News that people looking to travel locally should look in Boston.
"The Westin Waterfront, right by the seaport...they have a special going on for $169 a night," Nowak explained.
If you don't mind a little drive, Nowak noted "Portsmouth, NH...another great place to go. There were hotels $135 a night."
If you're looking to fly out of town, the best airfare deals are to Sin City.
"Why not go to Las Vegas, you can leave on Friday night, come back on Monday morning. It's going to cost you about $1,000 for a whole package including the airfare taxes and the hotel on the strip," Nowak said.
Also, book now. If you're hoping to luck out even closer to next weekend, it turns out that's a travel myth.
"A lot of people think if I wait a week before two weeks before, the airfare is going to down because they haven't sold the seats - not true," Nowak said.
If none of those spots sound interesting you, it's a good time to plan ahead. Nowak said this is the best time of year to book for November and December.
"You usually like to book six months out if you're going away for the holidays," Nowak explained.
Travelers with plans in November and December should take advantage of low prices now, but remember "the cheapest airfare isn't always the best. Many don't include baggage, seat assignments, or changes, so look at the terms and conditions carefully," Nowak said.
