WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Friday at midnight, travel from 26 European countries will banned for 30 days.
The United Kingdom is exempt and Americans are allowed to come back, but they will be funneled through one of 13 airports.
Those at Bradley International Airport are already traveling through the airport for one reason or another and all have the coronavirus on their mind.
The airport hustle and bustle is slow in front of the Aer Lingus counter at Bradley.
Passengers from half of the cities on the sign will be banned from traveling to the U.S. due to the travel ban imposed by President Trump in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beth Williams is traveling out of the country, but she's only going to Aruba. Though she's wearing gloves for protection, she told Western Mass News that she's not concerned about the virus.
"If everybody's cautious in what they do, I don't see a problem," Williams noted.
Ian Latko, a student at the University of Rhose Island, added "The airplane's kind of sketchy because, obviously, everyone's getting sick, but just hand sanitizer and wipes gets the job done."
Latko was on spring break in Colorado when he learned he would have to go home upon his return. His school has cancelled in-person classes.
"I still have to go back and get all my stuff," Latko noted.
For other travelers, the concern of getting sick goes beyond hand sanitizer and wipes.
"I had a transplant four years ago, so it's standard protocol no matter what. Normally, I only wear it on the plane, but the doctor said don't take it off until you are out of the terminal," said John Roddy of Columbus, OH.
Tasked now with driving through western Massachusetts to Vermont, Roddy said he almost skipped his father's birthday out of fear of getting sick.
"[Reporter: Any concerns about travel?] Totally, last minute having second thoughts, but I decided, you know, he's 94. I'll go and see him," Roddy said.
