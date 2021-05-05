AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting this fall, some UMass Amherst students will once again have the opportunity to study abroad after the COVID-19 pandemic brought some of those opportunities to a halt last year.
Some students will head into their senior year this fall who never had a chance to study abroad. Others we spoke with are hoping for the opportunity before they graduate.
“I’m really happy that they bring it back. I hope we can do it in a safe and healthy way amid the pandemic,” said UMass freshman Ivana Akoach.
Some study abroad programs at the University of Massachusetts were not offered in the last year due to pandemic safety concerns. On Wednesday, university officials confirmed for Western Mass News that currently, there are study abroad programs offered in 20 countries - a number expected to grow over the summer and fall as conditions improve. This is in comparison to about 70 countries available before the pandemic.
According to UMass officials, a lot depends on whether or not the CDC has travel restrictions on certain countries, but students said they're just excited for the chance to hit the books overseas. One freshman told Western Mass News she’s hoping to study in Spain.
“…And one of the reasons I picked this university was because this is the only school that all nursing students can study abroad, so I’m actually really excited. Hopefully, I’ll be able to do it my junior year,” Akoach noted.
Other students heading into their final year of college said they've missed out on the chance to learn in a different country. UMass junior Dante Pantaleo said studying abroad is out of the question for him at this point, but he has other plans.
“I’m going to graduate early now, so like you know, there’s a little bit of a trade up there, I guess, but I would’ve preferred to just kind of stay the full four years and have a semester abroad, you know, and have a bit more fun,” Pantaleo explained.
UMass junior Lisa Ramanauskas told Western Mass News she would have studied in Italy had she had the chance, but when asked if she felt like she missed out on part of her college experience, she noted, “Yes, I do, but I also think everything happens for a reason and I got a different experience by not going abroad right now and that may be traveling on my own not through education might be a better experience for me.”
