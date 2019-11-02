MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though Halloween has come and gone, some communities put the fun on hold and celebrated tonight.
Some communities postponed Halloween activities, because of the rain and winds that hit on Thursday to make sure kids weren't out and about in the weather, but we caught up with some trick-or-treaters today, who say waiting for the holiday wasn't so bad after all.
"There's so many cute Pokémon. I just love it," local youth Ariya tells us.
Trick-or-treaters hit the streets today in Monson, two days after most got their hands on all the candy bars and sweets Halloween has to offer.
Western Mass News previously found some people, who had taken to Facebook, upset about the decision to postpone Halloween, but today, it was all smiles.
"Oh my gosh. The costumes have been amazing. Even the adults have dressed up. I'm just loving it this year, because it's Saturday and it's sunny and it's nice," says Monson resident Tracie Beddow.
Although the Halloween celebrations didn't fall exactly on Halloween, some residents say this is the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen.
"Very first year I ever ran out of candy. Pretty amazing. Shows it's a good turnout on a Saturday night, which I didn't think would happen," stated Monson resident Kevin Slozak.
Some even hoping a new tradition starts.
"I would love Halloween to stay on Saturday," continued Beddow.
"I like it on Saturday, because it's better, because we don't have school the next day," local youth Avani Hurtado said.
But others still feel Halloween is best celebrated on the traditional day.
"I'd rather see it on the 31st, but we had crappy weather like we've had before, but it worked out great for the kids, but a lot more kids went out this year than in previous years," stated Slozak.
While some think the sunny skies were the highlight of today, others were more impressed with their collection of candy.
When asked how many candy bars were collected...
"Probably like 2,000 or something. [How many houses have you been to?] Hmmm...2,000," says Ariya.
But even with her huge collection of candy, she says the best part about Halloween is more than the sweets.
"Probably hanging out with your family," added Bedow.
Trick-or-treating in Monson ended with a big community parade from Main Street to the Fire Department, costume judging, refreshments, and a whole lot of fun.
