WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Public Schools are heading back for in-person learning, but the timeline looks different from how the school originally planned.

With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high school, officials said they plan to phase students back to in-person learning,

Some students will return to the classroom on January 19, while others will have to wait until January 25.

Officials said they will continue to monitor cases in Westfield and surrounding communities.

