LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been almost a week since a crash in Longmeadow that took the life of Daniel Nacin, a forty-year post office employee.
A crash in Longmeadow last week took the life of two people, including 59-year-old Dan Nacin.
Left behind was a family grieving.
Andrew Nacin put out this lengthy post about his father, Daniel Nacin, where he pays tribute to him and shared how his dad followed in the footsteps of his late grandfather and became a letter carrier.
He shared how his dad and step mom, Tina, recently started to plan his retirement, which they were hoping was going to be in a year or two.
He says:
“My aunt and uncle are postal workers too. It’s kinda the family business. It never occurred to me that any of them would fail to come home one day.”
Dan is being remembered as a selfless public servant, union officer, huge New York sports fan, coach, and an exceptionally proud father.
Andrews says:
“He instilled in me a sense of duty, a curiosity for the world around me, my sense of humor, a love of seafood, and a weird ability to remember numbers and exact dates of past events, but never where I put my keys.”
He went on to say:
“As a teen, when I’d be umpiring baseball or refereeing hockey games, my dad would recruit coaches, parents, and scorekeepers to whisper an in-joke in my ear, between innings or even during play, just to get me to crack a smile.”
His dad, Andrew says, was always there for him.
He says:
“It wasn’t unusual for people in town to see his postal truck parked at the local rink on a cold Saturday afternoon, my dad inside catching one of his sons on the ice. The postal truck he died in.”
Andrew says everyone in the family and community is devastated and that:
“In recent years, I was looking forward to seeing him as a phenomenal grandfather one day, and spending more time with him again. I’m crushed that’s been taken away.”
Although not willing to go on camera at this time, Andrew says:
“I hope to keep telling his story far and wide. For now, I’ll just say we’re heartbroken, in shock, and struggling to find the right words. I love you, dad.”
A wake will be held for Nacin tomorrow at the Leetes-Stephens Enfield Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.