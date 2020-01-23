SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of students in western Mass are warming up their voices for their international moment in the spotlight.
It's all for events surrounding World Kindness Day later this year.
Students at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts are practicing a very special song.
It's called 'Star' and was written by their teacher, Dave Horgan.
“So I thought it was a good song for these students, because it’s just this person singing in their bedroom, lifting themselves up, saying, 'I realized here in this room I can be a star'," Horgan tells us.
And stars they will all be when this song is played on the international stage after the founder of dance for kindness heard it and liked it.
"The song was written as a student exercise and the fact that Orly Wahba liked it so much was just a coincidence and it really works our great, because students are going to have their song heard all around the world," stated Horgan.
Students have been practicing star for approximately two months.
The song will play internationally in November during Dance for Kindness Worldwide Flash Mob.
“We’re all coming together on one day with one mission and that's kindness," said Horgan.
Horgan tells Western Mass News the students really bring the song together.
“When the students sang it, it really came to life. That's what made the difference, watching the student and her counterparts all come together. It really took a magical life of its own," continued Horgan.
Horgan and four students will work with a production company to record the song in a few months.
“Doug Maxwell of Media Right Production has donated to us time for us to go into his studio in New York and work on the track that the kids will be singing on top of," says Horgan.
For one student, this experience is a dream come true and the message resonates.
“Star is about finding your purpose in life, your inner self, and realizing that you actually do have a purpose in this world," Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Junior Zamir Grimes added.
