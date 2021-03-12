FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to a league source, the New England Patriots will re-sign quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.
Newton replaced Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback in the 2020 season.
The team finished 7-9 on the season, missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Newton missed a portion of the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Patriots have yet to make an official announcement.
Details on the deal were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
