LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sources tell Western Mass News that a body was pulled from the Connecticut River Friday afternoon.
Both the Agawam and Longmeadow Fire Departments confirmed they were called to the area of the Connecticut River around 4:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a body possibly floating in the Connecticut River.
Our crew on-scene witnessed rescue boats entering the water on West Road.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with Aniello Russo of Longmeadow who made that call to police.
He told us that he’s on spring break and was fishing when all of a sudden, he saw something with human-like features float by down the river and he said his gut was to immediately call police because he felt like something wasn't right and has never seen anything like it.
"Never seen before," Russo tells us. "I've done tournaments on this river, bass fishing, and there are a lot of things that float on this river, because it goes to the ocean, but I've never seen anything like that. That's what made me call. I was like, that's not right."
Longmeadow fire crews are being assisted by the Agawam Fire Department with spotters on that side of the river.
The West Springfield Fire Department also assisted with their boat.
The Mass. State Police and their crime lab were also on scene aiding in the investigation.
Western Mass News reporter James Villalobos spoke with Achim Bailey's parents directly and they said that investigators told them that the body that was pulled from the Connecticut River matched the description of Achim Bailey, a 23-year-old Springfield resident who has been missing since January 13.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.