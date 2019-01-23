LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sources tell Western Mass News that four of Longmeadow's seven school committee members have resigned.
Tensions have been running high following the committee's vote not to renew the contract of Longmeadow School Supt. Marty O'Shea.
According to the town's website, four of the seats are now vacant.
Last week, residents approved an article to change the town charter that gives voters the option of recalling elected officials.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.