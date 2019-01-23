School books generic MGN 012319

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sources tell Western Mass News that four of Longmeadow's seven school committee members have resigned.

Tensions have been running high following the committee's vote not to renew the contract of Longmeadow School Supt. Marty O'Shea.

According to the town's website, four of the seats are now vacant.

Last week, residents approved an article to change the town charter that gives voters the option of recalling elected officials.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.