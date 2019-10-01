RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sources have confirmed that one man has died in Russell.
The scene was in a wooded area on Upper Moss Hill Road where officials said that one man did die.
Officials originally told Western Mass News a man had fallen down an embankment.
Westfield fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
The crime scene services was called in.
Authorities also told Western Mass News that detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office has also been called to the scene.
We have reached out to the D.A.’s office and Mass. State Police for more information.
The incident remains under investigation.
