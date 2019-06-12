WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man is facing federal charges after allegedly distributing counterfeit oyxocodone pills that contained fentanyl.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas said that 32-year-old Anthony Stokes of South Deerfield was arrested Tuesday in Massachusetts on charges including five counts of distributing fentanyl and five counts of selling counterfeit drugs.
A federal indictment unsealed in Kansas Wednesday alleges that Stokes sold 114 tablets with counterfeit identifying marks belonging to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
"The tablets contained more than 14.6 grams of fentanyl," the U.S. Attorney's office added.
The crimes allegedly took place from December 2018 through February 2019 in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
On Tuesday, investigators were seen for several hours around a home on State Road in Whately.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that on Tuesday, search warrants were executed at locations in Whately, Deerfield, and Greenfield.
Carey added that local police and members of the D.A.'s Anti-Crime Task Force aided the FDA Office of Criminal Investigation, the DEA, and US Postal Inspection Service in serving those warrants.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
