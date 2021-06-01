SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield, the tornado caused widespread damage and forced the rebuilding of community staples.
In downtown Springfield, city officials are preparing for a moment of silence at 4:38 p.m. when the tornado passed over Springfield.
The damage done to the South End was costly no one knows that better than the executive director of the South End Community Center, Wesley Jackson.
When most people think of the 2011 tornado, the sights and sounds of damage come to mind.
Wesley Jackson remembers the smell.
“Like dust and dirt, we did have a gas leak,” Jackson recalled.
Jackson had rushed to get everyone from the South End Community Center safely corralled in the basement.
He’s the executive director now, but that day, he was running programs for adults and kids.
"Coming from the south, you’re like oh tornado warnings and watches that’s something serious,” Jackson said.
It caused serious damage bringing part of the center’s roof down while everyone was in the basement all in a matter of minutes.
Another sensation Jackson remembers feeling sore the day after from the life-saving actions he took while the tornado was overhead.
We’re holding the door closed. I don’t think you really understand how strong and powerful Mother Nature can be until you’re in it,” Jackson explained.
Three miles away, another building in Springfield was experiencing Mother Nature’s might, Cathedral High School, particularly the science wing and gymnasium.
Theology teacher Michael Dewey said at the time they were recently renovated.
“All brand new, state of the art, and the tornado really tore into those two parts,” Dewey said.
10 years later, the sights and sounds of Springfield have changed. Two local catholic high schools merged, which Dewey said was a move in the right direction.
“Pope Francis Prep is that huge change,” Dewey explained.
MGM’s Casino now stands in the old South End Community Center’s place.
While the new building on Marble Street went up quickly, Jackson said it was difficult losing the center for even a day.
“We missed a generation of kids, like the kids that were five, six at the time. We were gone for like seven years really not being able to provide all the services we wanted,” Jackson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.