SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young man from with Williams syndrome is using his incredible memory to benefit the community.
On Wednesday, he held a free event, where he read The Polar Express completely from memory.
Charles Bernon, better known as Ceebs, loves to travel, sing, and read, and his favorite book to read during Christma is the Polar Express.
"Ceebs lives in South Hadley and he has William's syndrome, which is a genetic condition, but I really don't think of him having a disability, but having an ability of making people happy through his music and his storytelling," said life and social skills mentor Roy Currie.
For the past four years, Ceebs and his social skills mentor, Roy, have been doing free readings of the book to small groups in the community, entirely from memory.
"The Polar Express, I'm going to do it...because I know it by heart," Bernon noted.
Currie told Western Mass News that Bernon was able to memorize The Polar Express through repetition and music.
Simply by playing the prelude music to the book on tape, Bernon can recite the entire book word-for-word and now, his small rendition has grown into a large event he invited the entire community to.
"The Polar Express has always been a favorite of his and being able to share it with everyone makes him so happy," Currie explained.
"...Although I've grown old, the bell still rings for me as it does for all who truly believe," Bernon recited.
