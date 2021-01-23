SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley High School hockey players and parents gathered together Saturday morning to sign a petition to overturn a vote by the district to cancel the season.
Team players spoke about why they are disappointed with the school’s decision.
“We’ve been playing our whole lives. We’ve been playing with some of these kids since we were little kids,” South Hadley assistant senior captain Camden Pete said.
Orange and black hockey jerseys could be seen from a distance on Saturday morning.
South Hadley hockey players and their families gathered outside of Plains Elementary School to protest their season being canceled.
They told Western Mass News, on Thursday, the school committee voted on this decision after what was already a delayed start this winter.
Pete and Anthony Sigal are both seniors at the high school. They would have been named captains if the season did not get called off.
“It's very upsetting honestly like he said, we’ve been playing with these kids forever, and now we get our turn, and we can't play, and all these other towns get to play around us,” South Hadley assistant senior captain Sigal said.
Getting back on the ice is something both seniors want to do.
“It's just something fun,” Pete said. “We don't get to do a lot of stuff during this time, so it's really good for us.”
“This is our final year. We want to play,” Sigel said. “I don't care how many games we have.”
Camden’s mom, Michelle Pete said that she wants the school committee to overturn their decision. She added, while times are not normal, her son and teammates should be able to play this winter even if it looks a bit different.
“I still believe strongly that for their social, emotional, welfare, these boys should be able to be out there, they should be able to make these memories,” Michelle Pete said.
The head coach for the tigers echoes that message.
“I was highly disappointed, I felt bad for players, especially the nine seniors. I was looking forward, even if it was a small season to get the kids back together and play again and get them out of the houses,” South Hadley Head Coach Larry Camus.
Western Mass News reached out to the school district for comment and has not heard back at this time.
