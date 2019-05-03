SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With warmer temperatures ahead, a South Hadley business owner is thinking about the dangers of leaving kids and pets in hot cars.
William Johnson with Hampshire Towing is sharing a powerful message in a unique way.
It may be gray outside now, but as soon as the sun comes out, it poses a danger to children left in the car.
"A child was killed when it was only 60 degrees out and the temperature built up in the vehicle," Johnson said.
You might recognize the signs popping up. They are catching people's attention with its impactful words
Johnson told Western Mass News that he's printing the signs to stress the severity of leaving both children and pets in the car.
"This felt like a good thing to do to try and prevent something," Johnson noted.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, since 1998, 798 children have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke. It's a number that grows every year, but can be prevented.
"This is something that can totally totally be avoided," Johnson explained.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said that even when it feels comfortable outside, heat from the sun penetrates through the car and that heat is trapped.
"It can be dangerous to leave pets, children inside the car any length of time. Even if it feels comfortable outside, you have to keep that in mind that may sun angle is so strong," Brown noted.
Even with the windows cracked, research shows the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in just ten minutes, causing severe heatstrokes in children and animals
Johnson believes the best way to stop that from happening is by spreading the word, which he hopes the signs will do.
"The public needs to be aware of it," Johnson said.
