SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at South Hadley High School to participate in the 10th annual 'Bag The Community' event.
It's an event that’s held every Martin Luther King Jr. Day and aims to rise donations food for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry and the turnout is always a sight to see.
"I'm here today to help the community," said third grader Elena Kovalchik.
This morning, South Hadley High served as the staging ground for the event.
"I really enjoy it. It like that everyone gets involved...just watching everyone walk in there are members of the high school and every other member of the community involved," said Emma Legacki, a student at Mount Holyoke College.
Event organizer Tanya Kopec added, "Everyone can make a difference, so it's the whole community coming together for one cause."
No matter who it comes from, Kopec said every contribution goes a long way.
"It's just all pieces of the community coming together and without all pieces of the community and the generous support of the community, this event wouldn't be possible," Kopec noted.
Over 6,000 bags were sent out to be filled with food, brought back, and benefit the community.
Western Mass News saw car after car, bag after bag, filling cart after cart of food.
"The donations are collected and sorted and put into a warehouse for Neighbors Helping Neighbors, our local food pantry. It had, in past years, been about 40 percent of the need they need to feed their clients there," Kopec explained.
Kopec said that if you've never volunteered before, there's always next year.
"It's always MLK day and a day of community service. What better thing than to partner with your neighbors helping neighbors," Kopec said.
