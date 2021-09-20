SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The South Hadley community received another update about the mold concerns at South Hadley High School. This is as the number of remote learning days students have left winds down. A public community forum took place Monday night to provide parents and students with an update on the school's cleaning and testing progress.
According to the clean-up crew, they are seeing a significant decrease in the number of mold spores in the air, however, there is still some work to be done.
As for when students and parents will know when its safe to return to school:
"I would say Wednesday and I wanna be honest with you, to the public, I'm gonna say Wednesday because we need the time, we need the time for service master and for ATC to do the testing to come up with the last possible results before moving or making any recommendation," said South Hadley Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.
Last Thursday, students began their academic year remotely and they are expected to continue learning from home until this Wednesday. In the meantime, two separate companies are working to clean, and test the building for mold.
