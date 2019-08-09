SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local food pantry is experiencing high demand and more help is needed.
Now, South Hadley Town Hall is stepping in.
With limited access to food stamps, more families are heading to South Hadley's 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' food pantry for support.
The pantry is already gaining 75 new clients in a span of two months.
Town administrator Michael Sullivan said there are various factors are increasing demand.
"There's been a change a change to SNAP program, so people are getting reduced benefits from the federal government and the state government. It's important for us to try and help in these situations as they adjust," Sullivan noted.
The pantry has already served 52 families each of the two days it has been open and despite the early success, Sullivan said it's important to keep these donations coming now more than ever.
"It's coming at a time where there's a lot of things are going on. People are suffering through a very warm summer of July, the warmest month on record, where their utility bills, if they're lucky enough to have, their air conditioning is up. They're using our cooling centers, they're using our spray pads, so it's a case where we just need to have our multi-prong situations and multi-prong tools to serve those people that are in need," Sullivan noted.
Sullivan said he is humbled by the support he's seeing.
"I'm really thankful that I get to work with some great people every day that respond and say 'Yeah, we'll pitch in' and that's all we're asking is residents and our employees pitching in and helping neighbors," Sullivan explained.
All are welcomed and encouraged to stop by the town hall and pantry from Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the United Methodist Church.
