SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Mother’s Day weekend in sight, a local food pantry is making sure that no mother is worried about how they're going to feed their family.

A mother carries many responsibilities…

“A lot of responsibilities…and a lot of worries,” said Sue Fugler.

One of those worries, especially in our current economy, is how they are going to feed their family.

Fugler is a volunteer and client at Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry in South Hadley. She told Western Mass News she first turned to the pantry for helping about one year ago after getting sick.

“I had cancer…and so…I have a fixed income and my granddaughter moved in with me,” Fugler added.

As a mother and grandmother, the pantry was able to lift Fugler’s burden in a time of need. Knowing that others might have the same worry of feeding their families, she wants them to know there are safe places to turn for help.

“It was wonderful. I mean everyone is so friendly and you don’t have to be embarrassed. Everybody needs help sometimes and that’s all there is to it,” Fugler explained.

Mary Lou Guarnera, director of operations at Neighbors Helping Neighbors, said, “With Mother’s Day coming up, that’s a hard situation. We don’t want moms to be crying. We want them to be able to rejoice and love their children and not have to worry about food. We certainly can’t solve all of the things that are wrong, but we can fill their bellies.”

Knowing it’s difficult to accept help, volunteers with the organization also want to stress they are here for you with arms wide open.

“It’s about the people. It isn’t really even about the food. It’s about the ones who have been living there middle-class life and, all of a sudden, the rug is pulled out from underneath them,” Guarnera added.

However, luckily, with the help of the Millions of Meals initiative, the Food Bank of Western Mass. will be able to keep supporting local pantries like Neighbors Helping Neighbors through the pandemic.

“We couldn’t do it without them. They are our governing body and the driving force behind us. They are the ones that provide us with the majority of food we get,” said volunteer Julie Gentile

From now through Mother’s Day, Western Mass News, the Antonacci Family Foundation, and iHheartMedia is partnering for the Millions of Meals initiative to accepting donation that will help fill our local pantries.

“Yes, we get donations from the community, but the bulk of our food comes from the Food Bank of Western Mass. and right now, they can’t accept donations because of this pandemic we’re going through, so by monetary donations, we’re gonna be able to purchase items that all of us need,” Gentile said.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.