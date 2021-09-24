SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School officials have announced that South Hadley High School has been cleared to reopen for in-person learning next week.
In a letter posted to the school district's website, Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the certified industrial hygienist hired by the district to conduct testing has cleared the building for reoccupancy.
The building has been closed since the start of the school year due to mold issues.
The state approved a total of seven remote learning days for the school with Friday being the final day.
Mosley said teachers and staff will report Monday for orientation and students will return to school on Tuesday.
