SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire County high school has been evacuated due to a threat.
South Hadley Police said in a Facebook post that the town's high school "has been safely evacuated."
Police added that South Hadley Fire District #1 is also on-scene investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
