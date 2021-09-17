SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley officials are expecting more results back on Friday in response to the substantial mold found all throughout the high school building.
The results expected Friday will determine if one part of the building will be cleared or if additional cleaning will need to be done.
High school students have yet to return to in-person school. Remote learning has been approved by the state for just five days. The first day of online learning began Thursday.
In a letter to the school community from Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, he said the cafeteria and library areas of the building are expected to be cleaned and ready for testing tomorrow.
At this point, the 400, 500, and 600 area hallways are 98 percent cleared. The 100, 200, and 300 hallways should also be ready for testing Saturday.
Mosley said the district is still working with the teachers union to figure out how to make up the missed days.
Another virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. with school officials as well as the two companies working to clean and test the building.
