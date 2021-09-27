SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In preparation for the first day of in-person classes Tuesday at South Hadley High School, parents and students are getting a chance to see for themselves how the mold issue has been cleared up.
The school was open to the public for parents and students to check out. We went inside to see what the school looks like after weeks of remediation.
Our cameras got a first inside look of what students can expect when returning to the school Tuesday. We saw that the building does look clean, but the auditorium is not open. Additional testing still needs to be done before they open it up. Western Mass News asked the South Hadley superintendent, Jamal Mosley, how the missed school days will be handled.
"So we were caucusing around that. Having some great discussions. There is still some work to be done about that. Around the agreement. How that feels and looks like for our district. The cadence for our schedule and our calendar days. We live in New England. I would love to knock on wood, but we also have to consider snow days," said Mosley.
The school did have a waiver for seven remote learning days for the school year, meaning 173 of those days must be in-person. With the school year being delayed by 10 days.
The school district has to figure out how they’re going fit those 10 days into their academic year, nevertheless, South Hadley High School will be open for in-person classes for the first time this school year starting Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.