SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Tuesday was the first actual day in school for students at South Hadley High School after mold forced the start of the school year to be delayed by 10 days, followed by seven days of remote learning.
Western Mass News caught up with students after their first day back.
School got out around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon. Parents were lined up waiting to pick up their kids - the first actual dismissal of the year.
“First day as a senior feels really good being back actually,” said senior Joseph Duclos.
Cars were lined up and busses were ready to pick up students for the first at South Hadley High school, which happened at the end of September, instead of the beginning. Intensive mold remediation is the reason for the delay. Duclos said he couldn't be happier to be back.
“Miss just being a normal kid. Going to class. Waking up in the morning. Getting tired of seeing the same laptop and screen over and over again,” said Duclos.
For others, it was a different feeling.
“It was definitely different after the whole mold thing. But yeah, it’s just back to normal now,” said sophomore Owen Labrecque.
But back to normal is still the COVID normal.
“Pretty much everything back to normal. Just social distancing and having masks on,” said Labrecque.
The students we spoke to said the building looked clean to them while inside. We're told the auditorium is still undergoing testing.
