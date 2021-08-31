SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --South Hadley high schoolers will not be headed back to school Wednesday after school officials say a substance, possibly mold, may have been found inside the school.
In just a few hours, the parking lot here at the high school would have been filled with cars and busses of eager students, but instead, it will stay empty until further notice.
“It kind of stinks because it’s our first day of high school,” freshman Jordyn Balind said.
Most students in South Hadley Public Schools are starting to feel those first day of school jitters. While many are heading back to the classrooms Wednesday, high schoolers have an extra day of summer break and are now unsure when their first day in person will be.
“I think people are just upset because the first day is what you look forward to kind of, and it’s like the best day of the whole school year, and it’s just kind of ruined by this,” Balind said.
Grades 9 through 12 will start the year off remotely, and not until Thursday after school officials say a black and white substance that could be mold was found on the furniture and walls of the building.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley tells Western Mass News the substance was found on Monday but spread substantially overnight. Samples have been sent to a lab for testing, and for now, the building is closed.
“We wanted to start our senior year off. Obviously, we wanted to go in and see everybody; it would’ve been great,” senior Brady Nestor said.
“I just don’t want to go online after that because it’s going to go back to last year, which I didn’t like,” senior Matt McDermott said.
While students unpack their backpacks and break out their computers, parents say the situation is a nightmare.
“It’s a little bit disappointing because it’s last minute. Parents plan things with scheduling and having the kids be excited altogether. It was not great news. I’m just surprised now as to how they just found this out now,” parent Sheida Kouzehkanani said.
There was a board of health meeting Tuesday night, but this topic wasn’t brought up. It’s still unclear if and when high school students can return in person. All other town schools will begin Wednesday in person as scheduled.
