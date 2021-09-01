SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--South Hadley High School students will not be starting school this week after a substance, possibly mold, was found in the building.
In a letter to parents obtained by Western Mass News school officials informed parents Wednesday afternoon that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not approve remote learning days which means there will be no high school until further notice.
That letter sent by superintendent Jahmal Mosley read in part
…DESE does not believe that remote learning qualifies as structured learning in South Hadley at this time. Therefore, the first day of in-person learning for the high school will be announced next week when we have more information.
Tuesday school officials announced grades 9-12 would be starting remotely on Thursday after mold may have been found in the building. All other South Hadley students started school in person today.
A sample of the substance has been sent in for testing. Now, without getting approval for remote learning, at this time the high school does not have any definitive date on when school will begin.
There will be a school committee meeting Thursday where this issue is expected to be brought up. Western Mass News did reach out to the superintendent for further comment, but we have not heard back.
