SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley High School has been given the go-ahead by the state to finally start the school year remotely. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has decided to allow five remote learning days as mold cleanup continues inside the building.
Tuesday marked day nine of no school at South Hadley High School, but students have been told they will start remote learning on Thursday. The question remains: will five days be enough time to get kids back in the classroom?
“I hope we don’t need anymore. My goal is to get the kids back into the building,” said South Hadley Public School Supt. Dr. Jahmal Mosley.
Today, Riley granted temporary remote learning for students at South Hadley High School, but only five days as mold remediation inside the school finishes up. We asked Mosley if this is enough time to get back to in-person learning.
"Everything is all predicated on cleaning and testing and anytime we get a clean bill of health, we’re going to get those kids right back in that building,” Mosley added.
The estimated cost for cleaning the mold is more than three-quarters of a million dollars. We asked Mosley what still needs to be done.
“The items that we are removing from the building need to be replaced and we still have to do testing and I don’t know how much testing we need to do before we actually have a clean bill of health,” Mosley explained.
The original plan Mosley sent out projected students to be back in the classroom as early as the week of September 20. Now, remote learning will begin on Thursday, but one parent we spoke to is concerned if everything is not cleaned up when students log off remote learning after the fifth day.
“Positive news, glad to have a response and have the engagement. My concern would be that the mold mitigation plan, the timeline shows the 20th to 24th as an optimistic return to school time frame. What happens if we need two weeks, 10 days?” asked Lily Newman.
There is a school committee meeting on Thursday. Mosley said he will provide the latest updates at that meeting.
