SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at South Hadley High School will have to wait a little longer to return to the classroom.
South Hadley Public School Supt. Jahmal Mosley told Western Mass News that the school's principal found a white and black substance on furniture in the school Monday night. That substance was also seen inside classrooms.
Officials had a company come on-site to collect samples and test results are pending.
Mosley noted that staff noticed Tuesday morning that the substance spread substantially overnight.
As a result of the discovery and as they await results, no students or staff are being allowed into the building until the district knows what the substance is.
Mosley explained that South Hadley High School students will be starting the school year remotely on Thursday. He noted that the district is working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for guidance.
Students tell Western Mass News the news is disappointing and the thought of starting the year remotely is far from ideal after too much time spent at home during the pandemic.
“I think people are just upset because the first day is what you look forward to. It’s like the best day of the whole school year, and it’s kind of ruined by this,” freshman Jordyn Balind said.
A meeting with the board of health is happening at 6 p.m. to discuss the issue.
