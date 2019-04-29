CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley man is under arrest again following a shoplifting incident at a Chicopee store.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 12 p.m. Monday, police went to Big Y on Memorial Drive for a shoplifting report.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect, who then tried to flee and stripped out of his clothing.
That suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Kalum Disley of South Hadley, was quickly arrested on a charge of shoplifting by concealment (3+ offenses).
Wilk explained that additional charges against Disley have been filed following two other shoplifting incidents, on April 8 and April 19 at Arnold's Meats.
"The incident on April 8th, Mr Disley had been released from court, and walked up to Arnold's and shoplifted. He has been involved in at least 12 Shoplifting Incidents in the past month," Wilk noted.
Arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Chicopee District Court.
