NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire County man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Thomas Horton of South Hadley was arrested Wednesday morning following an indictment on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
The charges came following a South Hadley Police Department investigation after receiving a 'cyber tip' from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Search warrants were obtained for digital media devices at Horton's home as part of the investigation.
Several of those devices, according to the D.A.'s office, were found to contain child pornography.
"The 20 separate counts of possession of child pornography relate to 20 separate 'caches' of photos and/or videos found within the defendant’s Google Photos account," Carey explained.
Horton was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court, where bail was set without prejudice at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety with conditions to ensure no unsupervised contact with minor children if he posts bail.
