NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A South Hadley man appeared in court Monday on child pornography charges.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Thomas Horton has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography (subsequent offense) and eight counts of dissemination of visual material depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Horton was previously indicated on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. 

"These new charges involve collections of images and video files of child pornography on digital media devices as well as dissemination of video files depicting abuse sent over a Google account to another Google account user," Carey explained.

Horton was released on personal recognizance.  He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 8.

