SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers responded to a home on Upper River Road for a report of an armed barricaded man on Friday, police said.
When they arrived around 5:35 p.m., officers assumed protective positions outside, police said, and requested mutual aid from Chicopee and State Police.
The barricaded man, later identified as 54-year-old Stephen Dudzik of South Hadley, inside fired a rifle from the window at the police. Officers were not injured and did not fire back, police said.
Police spoke with Dudzik over the cruiser's loudspeaker and the man eventually agreed to surrender, police said.
He was taken into custody around 7:20 p.m. without injury or incident, police said.
Dudzik was charged with assault by dangerous weapon, assault to murder with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Dudzik is being held without bail pending his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court, police said.
