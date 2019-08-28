SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, thanks to thousands of shares on Facebook and our Western Mass News reports both on-air and online, a South Hadley man was finally reunited with the good Samaritan who rescued him two weeks ago when he broke his neck at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.
A photo of Gary Parmentire went viral on Facebook, with the hopes of finding the man who saved his life on Misquamicut Beach, and today, just over two weeks after this post was made, the two men met face to face.
"I found out everyone was looking for me and I had no idea everyone was looking for me," Westerly resident Donald Goyette tells us.
Donald Goyette drove over 100 miles from Westerly, Rhode Island to South Hadley, Massachusetts just to see Gary Parmentier in person.
"That's why I'm here today. So I can meet him," says Goyette.
A man who means more to him now than he ever could have imagined two weeks ago.
Their story began when Don went for a walk at Misquamicut Beach, hoping to clear his head and find peace after losing his dad a few weeks earlier.
That's when he heard a cry for help that stopped him in his tracks.
"All of a sudden, I heard someone yell 'Help! Help!". I looked back and didn't see anything. Then, I heard him yell again, so I jumped into the water, grabbed him like this, and said 'It's okay buddy. I got you'," explained Goyette.
That man in the water was Gary.
His neck had been broken after a large wave knocked his head into the ocean floor, paralyzing him.
He tells Western Mass News, the moment he felt Don's arms around him, he knew he was safe.
"Just that feeling when he said 'I got you buddy', this calm just came over me. To go from drowning, the all time low, to 'I got you buddy', the all-time high feeling of my life. Just knowing that I'm not going to drown," stated South Hadley resident Gary.
In the chaos of the day, Gary and Don didn't exchange phone numbers or even names.
Thanks to the help of a viral post on Facebook, the two were finally able reunite.
"Hey, how are you how you feeling? So happy to see you walking around. Nice to meet you," Don told Gary.
A reunion that left Gary speechless.
"I'm just speechless. Right now, I cannot think of the superlatives to thank Don that he was there. Whether he wants to claim it or not, he has the stuff to make heroes and he's mine," said Gary.
A title that Don was hesitant to accept.
"I don't consider myself a hero, because I would have done it for anyone," noted Goyette.
He credits his quick response to not only instinct, but to his dad.
"I've been on this beach ever since I was an infant, and, growing up with my dad, he took me on the waves when I was little little, and he taught me a lot over the years, because, that day, I was thinking of my father. I believe my father put me there for a reason," added Goyette.
As you can see, Gary is on the road to recovery.
Gary and Don tell Western Mass News they plan to stay very close moving forward, and were already planning their next trip to Misquamicut together.
