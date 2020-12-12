SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many holiday traditions look a lot different this year, one South Hadley man is bringing a sense of normalcy to families in western Massachusetts by setting up an amazing audio-visual light display at his home.
People of all ages and from all across western Massachusetts came out Saturday night to watch this display of lights and they all seemed to really enjoy it.
Cars lined West Summit Street in South Hadley as families headed out to see a beautiful display of lights.
“This is something that we’ve been doing for the past five years. It’s kind of been our new Christmas tradition,” said Laura Mitchell of Westfield.
John Breen is the man behind the magic. He told Western Mass News that he's been setting up a visual display outside of his house for 20 years, but he likes to keep it fresh. He said he added a few new touches this year.
“There’s a lot of new lights, new technology that I am using this year that I have never used before,” Breen explained.
Drivers are asked to stay in their cars and to tune their radio into 89.5 FM to hear Christmas music that plays in time with the changing lights.
Breen said he sees hundreds of cars outside his house from all around western Massachusetts and even some from out-of-state.
The big man himself even made an appearance!
“I’m excited about Santa,” said Gabrielle Nunez of Springfield.
Children and children at heart enjoying this socially-distant holiday activity all seem to have the same reason for heading out to watch the lights.
“Just to spend family time,” said Madison Boyington of Granby.
In this season of giving, families are sharing the love for Breen's display and Breen is paying it forward.
“People wanted to donate money to us and I thought about it and said why don’t we give it to a good cause? If they're willing to give it, let’s give it to the food pantry because they need it the most...This year, the people need a sense of normalcy, you know, and that's why our display is so much more important this year than in years past,” Breen added
With so many holiday traditions canceled or changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breen said his display is more important now than ever.
The display runs seven days a week. The hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
