SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, many industries are feeling the impact.
But for the boating business, they’ve seen an uptick in boaters.
The owner of Brunelle's Marina, Luke Brunelle, said this summer is a top ten summer in his book.
The family-owned business of course adjusted to this new normal. People are wearing masks and social distancing as they’re on the marina. He said more families have come out to go boating and enjoy the river.
In fact, according to Brunelle, this summer is busier than last summer.
“It affected us in a positive way, I think, because people stayed home,” he said. “And one of the boats that were sold earlier in the year, the people told me, ‘Hey, Luke, we're going to buy a boat. This is our Hawaiian vacation.’ I said wow, and that kind of shocked me, but it made sense as the summer went on.”
He said they’re taking all the precautions they can to remain open.
“You see all the kids parking cars around, wearing masks,” he said. “People on the boats, it's a family boating thing. There's no rafting up on boats this year. So, it's been different but it's been busy.”
Brunelle adds the weather has not impacted them with no rainy weekends, high water, or hurricanes coming through. He wants to end the boating season on a positive note.
They plan to start wrapping things up in the water at the end of September.
