SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley will soon have a new top cop.
South Hadley Town Administrator Michael Sullivan has appointed Jennifer Gundersen as the town's next police chief following a search that included over 25 applicants from several states and agencies.
Gundersen is currently a captain with the Amherst Police Department, where she started as patrol officer and has progressed up the ranks over 24 years on the force.
After earning her Bachelor of Arts from Stonehill in political science, Gundersen went on to earn a Master of Science in criminal justice administration and a Master of Liberal Arts in public administration.
Sullivan noted in a statement that he's confident that Gundersen "will be an outstanding leader in the mold of those who have preceded her as South Hadley police chief" and "help set a course for the future of the department in the complex field of police work."
Gundersen will take over for Chief Steven Parentela, who is retiring on January 3, 2019.
