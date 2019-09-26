SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dog is back on dry land following the quick actions of a South Hadley police officer and a town resident.

South Hadley Police said that officers were called to the Mueller Bridge Thursday morning after receiving a report of two women yelling over the bridge.

"It was learned that a dog had gone off the bridge, and into the water," police said in a statement.

A nearby resident and a responding officer were able to rescue the dog and bring it back to shore using a boat.  Firefighters then helped treat the dog.

The dog was transported the VCA in South Hadley and is reportedly doing well.

