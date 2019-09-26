SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dog is back on dry land following the quick actions of a South Hadley police officer and a town resident.
South Hadley Police said that officers were called to the Mueller Bridge Thursday morning after receiving a report of two women yelling over the bridge.
"It was learned that a dog had gone off the bridge, and into the water," police said in a statement.
A nearby resident and a responding officer were able to rescue the dog and bring it back to shore using a boat. Firefighters then helped treat the dog.
The dog was transported the VCA in South Hadley and is reportedly doing well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.