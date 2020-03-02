SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents, loved ones and coaches came together at the school committee meeting tonight in South Hadley.
Voicing their frustrations after the varsity basketball coach, Dave Debuc was let go, with no answers as to why.
Western Mass News spoke with the coach's wife, Michelle Dubuc who said she like many her family has been left in the dark as to why her husband was fired.
"My husband was terminated without a communicated incident or reason," Michelle said.
Michelle spoke candidly in front of a crowded room and school committee members at the South Hadley High School, Monday night.
"This community can not allow fear to run its athletic programs, we can not allow small groups of parents to set the rules," Michelle said.
She is speaking out after her husband and former varsity basketball coach was fired from his position in early February.
Lisa Wykowski, a parent of a basketball player is rallying behind the Dubuc family...wanting answers.
"We went to a game on Thursday evening and the coach was not there and we asked around and we found out he was suspended that night and then got a phone call and that was fired and that was it we got no communication from the school on why he was fired or why he was suspended," Lisa explained.
She told Western Mass News after Dubuc was fired, the teams moral...just weren't the same.
"It demoralized them it decimated the moral families everybody...he's an excellent coach and we were lucky to have him," Lisa noted.
The school district's decision even forcing coaches to take a stand.
The head cheerleading coach, Jill Gagne said she is worried.
"A group of couches got to gather after Mr. Dubuc was dismissed because we were concerned about a shifting culture about the work that we do outside of the classroom is losing its value and we feel that our work with student-athletes is part of the education," Jill explained.
She said coaches want the school to be more transparent about their decisions.
Something that shouldn't be taken lightly.
"Being sure that everyone who would have been present or involved in this situation would be contacted and interviewed about what their perception of what the situation was and that does not appear that has happened," Jill said.
We reached out to the school superintendent for comment, but we have not heard back tonight.
