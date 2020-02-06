SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in South Hadley are warning the community of two suspicious incidences while students were on their way to the school bus.
As you can imagine, this is a scary feeling for any parent who just wants to make sure their children get to school safely.
"It was scary," South Hadley parent Nicole Rockafello tells us.
Parents in South Hadley are concerned after police say two students were either approached or followed while on their way to school.
"Scary I think that we are all starting to be aware that these things can happen in our towns even when we think we are complexly safe. They can happen anywhere," Rockafello says.
Police say the first incident happened on Tuesday.
They say a man asked a student if she wanted a ride to school while she was walking to the bus.
This happened on Granby Road.
Police say that person was described as a white man in a dark SUV.
Then on Thursday in the area of Hartford and Spring Streets, a girl, also on her way to the bus stop, reported seeing a truck slow down and follow her.
Police say that person was driving a red pickup truck.
The girl described him to police as being a white man in his fifties to sixties with a scraggly beard.
Nicole tells Western Mass News parents are concerned.
"They are thinking twice about letting there kids walk alone to school. I live relatively close to the high school so I see the kids walking the street by themselves going to school and I think parents are kind of getting nervous about that," continued Rockafello.
Rockafello says it's something she never expected to happen in her community.
"I've lived here for about four years. It is a very friendly community. It is a very safe community. It's really nice to feel safe walking and I guess that's why it is a little unnerving to feel that there is somebody out here that might be looking to abduct a child," stated Rockafello.
She wants parents and the police to be on the lookout.
"I believe in that it takes a village to raise a child and we can all help and look out and keep our eyes open when we are dropping off our kids or we are walking by our houses. A little bit of police presence in the times that our kids are walking to school and from school might help deter someone making a bad decision," added Rockafello.
Police say it's not known if these two incidents are related to each other or not.
They are both under investigation.
They urge anyone if they see something, to always give 911 a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.