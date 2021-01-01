SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Every year, usually in the early morning hours, the first babies of the new year are born, and after a year like 2020, the 2021 story out of Baystate Medical Center brings extra joy in more ways than one.
Like most couples expecting a child throughout 2020, the pregnancy brought unexpected challenges due to COVID-19 for Doug and Autumn Scanlon.
"My mother-in-law and my sister-in-law threw me a social distanced drive-by baby shower," Autumn said.
As the months progressed, the South Hadley mother had to go to doctor's appointments alone, due to visitor restrictions, and in an unexpected year full of surprises...
"I was by myself, and I found out by myself that it was going to be twins," she explained.
What she didn't know at the time is that the first babies born at Baystate Medical Center in 2021 would be her twins. Shea and Violet Scanlon came into the world Friday morning, racing each other to be the very first one born.
"She was always the one kicking him during the ultrasounds," Autumn said.
"Violet was always in line to come out first, so when they delivered the first baby, and they said, 'It's a boy,' we were all shocked," Doug explained.
"He was the first one out, so he gets to brag about that," Autumn added.
Shea and Violet will join their older brother and sister Tyler and Iris, and Autumn told Western Mass News twins don't run in the family.
"It was a big shock, a good shock," she noted.
So while 2020 was unexpected in so many tragic ways, perhaps Shea and Violet will be ushering in a new year of delightful surprises.
"We’re excited to have our family grow by two more," Doug said.
