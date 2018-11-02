South Hadley players show appreciation for military with custom jerseys.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley Tigers football team, typically draped in black and orange, have another set of jerseys that are just a little bit different.
They wear jerseys, decorated with grey, camo and the American flag, designed to honor our military.
It's not the players' names on their backs, but those of veterans who have served this country.
"Family members, and," stated Liam Dawson. "People close to use, who lost their lives for this country."
The team wears them for a Military Appreciation Night, and, this year, will wear them on Thanksgiving as a silent shout out to those fighting overseas.
"It's cool to make it more that a football game, and," Senior Captain Ben Watkins tells us. "To honor those who have either given their time or their lives for our country."
The players tell Western Mass News they understand how significant it is to have these names across their shoulders, and they want to do them proud.
"When we do wear these military jerseys," stated Jacey Rondeau. "It's just something different when we play. It brings out a new life in all of us, and it drives us to the max."
The Tigers also know that those in the stands may have lost someone to war, and they want those families to feel like their loved one is remembered and respected.
"Their families," says Hunter Borowski. "It must mean a lot to them seeing the jerseys, and the last name, or whatever it is, playing on the field."
