South Hadley Police advising residents to be aware of various telephone scams.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - South Hadley Police are asking residents to remain cautious after receiving several reports of various scam calls.
South Hadley Police state that one resident reported that they had received a call from alleged Medicare representative, who stated that there was a problem with a back brace the resident ordered.
During the conversation with the resident, the alleged Medicare representative asked for the resident's social security number.
The resident told the alleged Medicare representative that they did not order a back brace and also did not divulge any personal information to the person who had contacted them.
Another resident had contacted the South Hadley Police Department to report that they had received a scam call from someone claiming to be a Social Security representative.
The alleged Social Security representative threatened to take legal action against the South Hadley resident on behalf of the DEA.
When South Hadley Police called that number, 609-663-8147, directly, police officials gave a fictitious name to the person who answered, and stated that they had received a voice message saying to call said number back.
After, what police stated as, "some rustling of papers", the person who answered the phone stated that they had indeed called that fictitious name and was looking to obtain their social security number.
South Hadley later determined that was indeed a scam, and are advising residents to, unless they have called that person directly and know who is on the other end of the line, never give out any personal information.
