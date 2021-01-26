SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The South Hadley police department is asking residents to help officers monitor crime in town by registering their home or business surveillance cameras.
Police say registering your camera with the South Hadley Surveillance Camera Registry and Monitoring program (SCRAM) does not give the department access to your data, but it does help them use their resources at a faster pace to expedite the process if suspicious or criminal activity occurs.
If you do register your camera, police will only contact you in order for you to review any activity captured on tape.
Once you register, you may not hear from the police department unless suspicious activity occurs near your home or business.
The SCRAM program is open for all residential homes and South Hadley business and registration only takes about a minute.
If you have any questions or concerns you can find more information here, or by contacting Officer Kelsey Davey at (413) 538-5050 ext. 6402 or daveyk@southhadleypolice.org.
