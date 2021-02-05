SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who has not been seen since Sunday.
According to police, 16-year-old Kylee Powell ran away from Canal Street on Sunday, January 31st.
Kylee is described as 5'7 and approximately 184lbs.
Police say she may possibly be in Westfield or Northampton.
Anyone who sees her is being asked to contact local police wherever she is located.
For other tips or information, contact Detective Jess Camp at 413-538-8231 ext. 6306 or campj@southhadleypolice.org
